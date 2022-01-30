Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 326,301 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,301 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 1.09% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,493,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APSG opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

