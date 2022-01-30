Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 338,334 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,199,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,334 shares during the quarter. FTAC Hera Acquisition comprises about 0.8% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.94% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $31,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,896,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

