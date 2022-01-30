Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 443,980 Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,980 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.72% of Cohn Robbins worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 13.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 263.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 72,683 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

