Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,174 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 3.11% of Health Assurance Acquisition worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,040,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $18,403,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,571,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 1,190,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 215,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

