Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,399 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 4.10% of Pioneer Merger worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Merger by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Merger by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACX stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

