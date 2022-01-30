Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) by 417.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853,104 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 7.15% of Roth CH Acquisition III worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

ROCR opened at $9.97 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

About Roth CH Acquisition III

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

