Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660,697 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.56% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 172,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,275,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 215,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 59,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPB opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

