Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) by 1,771.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,353 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.44% of Highland Transcend Partners I worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTPA. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,255,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Highland Transcend Partners I by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 146,745 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Highland Transcend Partners I alerts:

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Highland Transcend Partners I in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

HTPA stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Highland Transcend Partners I Company Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.