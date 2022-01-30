Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 1,048,638 Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 179.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048,638 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 4.36% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

GMBT stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

