Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 105,337 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,337 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 2.87% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCIC. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,420,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

HCIC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

