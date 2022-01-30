Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 105,337 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,337 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.87% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 1,205.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth about $34,531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCIC stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

