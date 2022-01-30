Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 125,000 Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 6.01% of Viveon Health Acquisition worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHAQ. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 105.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 953,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 488,816 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,152,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition by 353.4% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 247,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 192,633 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

