Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 202,157 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 5.04% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVSA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

