Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 324,572 Shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,572 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 3.18% of Independence worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Independence by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,928,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,000,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

ACQR opened at $9.68 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

