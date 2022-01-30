Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 351,558 Shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,558 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 4.64% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

IVAN opened at $8.68 on Friday. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

