Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 853,104 Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853,104 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 7.15% of Roth CH Acquisition III worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $8,416,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $4,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 3rd quarter worth $3,551,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 314,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Roth CH Acquisition III Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

