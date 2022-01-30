Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth $19,800,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth $9,800,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth $4,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000.

Get Future Health ESG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHLTU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Future Health ESG Corp has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.