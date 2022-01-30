Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $8,737,000.

NASDAQ MEOAU opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.