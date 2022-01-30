Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,000.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $1,492,000.

Shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

