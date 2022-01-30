Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 2,250,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,825,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 7.60% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth about $10,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THCP opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

