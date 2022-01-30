Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,301 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 1.09% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.19.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

