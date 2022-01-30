Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,784 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 3.10% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OACB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $209,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 229.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 17.7% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 289,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

