Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961,459 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 13.28% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $18,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of RMGC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.