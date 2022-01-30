Weiss Asset Management LP Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,550 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 2.09% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter worth $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 174.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQD opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

