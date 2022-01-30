Weiss Asset Management LP Has $12.79 Million Holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) by 1,771.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220,353 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 3.44% of Highland Transcend Partners I worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 55.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 146,745 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth $248,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter valued at $4,475,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highland Transcend Partners I stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Highland Transcend Partners I in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

About Highland Transcend Partners I

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

