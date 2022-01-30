Weiss Asset Management LP Has $14.40 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.80.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.43 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.31 and its 200-day moving average is $188.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

