Weiss Asset Management LP Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,558 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 4.64% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 120.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $8,111,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $535,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVAN opened at $8.68 on Friday. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

