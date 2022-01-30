Weiss Asset Management LP Has $16.72 Million Stock Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.95% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LUXA stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.