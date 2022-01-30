Weiss Asset Management LP Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) by 2,670.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724,220 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.66% of Compute Health Acquisition worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $80,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $246,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPUH opened at $9.73 on Friday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.