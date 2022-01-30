Weiss Asset Management LP Has $17.66 Million Stock Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,157 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 5.04% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVSA stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

