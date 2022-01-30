Weiss Asset Management LP Has $22.24 Million Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,233 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 3.47% of Trebia Acquisition worth $22,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREB. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TREB stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

TREB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.