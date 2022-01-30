Weiss Asset Management LP Has $22.40 Million Holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441,643 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 1.84% of Ares Acquisition worth $22,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,538,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,551,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AAC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.