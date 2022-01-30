Weiss Asset Management LP Has $37.67 Million Position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,677 shares during the period. Vy Global Growth accounts for about 0.9% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 7.68% of Vy Global Growth worth $37,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 39,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 106,908 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VYGG opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

