Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) by 144.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108,598 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 10.66% of SVF Investment worth $18,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVF Investment by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in SVF Investment by 15.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SVF Investment by 39.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SVFA opened at $9.73 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

