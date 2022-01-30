Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,443 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,121,000.

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

