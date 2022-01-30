Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $10.08 Million in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 990,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,289,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,054,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $764,000.

NASDAQ OXUSU opened at $10.07 on Friday. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.