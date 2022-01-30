Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $16.88 Million in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,875,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 7.68% of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,435,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is based in HOUSTON.

