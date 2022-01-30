Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $17.23 Million in TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,000.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TPB Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Shares of TPBAU stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

