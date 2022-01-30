Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $22.44 Million in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,440,000. ReNew Energy Global makes up about 0.6% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 5.10% of ReNew Energy Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

