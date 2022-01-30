Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $24.45 Million in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,470,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,454,000. Motive Capital comprises approximately 0.6% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.77% of Motive Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOTV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Motive Capital by 36.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 658,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motive Capital by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 132,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOTV opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Motive Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

