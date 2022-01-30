Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $26.41 Million in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,340,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,406,000. Pershing Square Tontine comprises 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.67% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

