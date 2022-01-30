Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $9.96 Million in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PONO Capital during the third quarter worth $3,701,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at about $4,454,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter valued at about $7,147,000.

PONOU stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45. PONO Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

