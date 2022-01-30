Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $19.54 Million Investment in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 6.80% of Good Works II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $391,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $208,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $19,641,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GWII opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

