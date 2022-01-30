Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $19.54 Million Investment in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 6.80% of Good Works II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $19,641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,396,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $391,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Works II Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

