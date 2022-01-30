Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $44.81 Million Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,206,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,813,000. GFL Environmental accounts for approximately 1.1% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of GFL Environmental at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

