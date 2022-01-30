Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth $579,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,305,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $10,138,000.

Oxbridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39.

