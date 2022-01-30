Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 1,001,469 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) by 543.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,469 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 3.72% of CF Acquisition Corp. V worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,880,000. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,818,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. V by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFV opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

