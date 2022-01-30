Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 518,810 Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,810 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 16.18% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

