Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 518,810 Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,810 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 16.18% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,201,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,507,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,738,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

