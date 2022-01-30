Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 660,697 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660,697 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.56% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 69,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

